Iranian-Swedish citizen kidnapped in Turkey executed in Tehran. They accused him of an attack in 2018

He was executed at Teheran the dissident of Iranian-Swedish citizenship Habib Farajollah Chaab, accused of having managed a bombing bomber in 2018 that killed more than twenty people and injured many more during a military parade in Ahwazin the province of Khuzestan. Furthermore, the 50-year-old man was accused of “corruption” for having founded and led the separatist group Harakat-al-Nezal or “Arab Struggle Movement for the liberation of Ahwaz”.

The execution occurred after the Supreme Court Iranian confirmed the Death penalty of man on March 21st. According to the authorities, Chàab would be the main responsible for the 2018 attack and, according to what the agency reported Irnaof other terrorist operations in the Khuzestan.

Iranian intelligence agents had kidnapped the 50-year-old, known as Habib Asyudduring his visit to Türkiye in October 2020: The man was later smuggled into Iran. Then, the video on state TV a month after his disappearance, in which he “admitted” to being responsible for terrorist attacks and to have collaborated with Saudi intelligence services.

On the death sentence and execution of Cab said the Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom: “The death penalty is one inhumane punishment and irrevocable”, he said, “and Sweden, together with the rest of the European Union, condemns its use in all circumstances”. The minister also reported that the Swedish government asked Iranian representatives not to carry out the sentence of Death penalty of the alleged terrorist: “We have appealed to theIran and I myself raised the issue with the Iranian foreign minister,” he added.