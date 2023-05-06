Redo the barrage, Zlín begs. Unequal conditions, fifteen injured players played, says the coach

The Knights of Kladno had no mercy and defended the extra league. As the winner of the Chance League, Zlín was not eligible and did not win a single game in the series against Jaromír Jágr’s club. Rams coach Miloš Říha Jr. claims, however, that it was a fight in unequal conditions. Zlín was decimated by injuries, on the other hand, Kladno waited six weeks for key battles. So they could heal the wounds and go into the matches at full strength. “Someone should think about it and remake it,” says the forty-one-year-old coach in the hockey program Příklep. However, the playing format will not change at least for the next season.

