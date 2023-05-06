ETNA COMICS 2023 – Guest Alessandro Borghi

An undisputed talent and a career that continues to grow exponentially. Seven nominations for the David di Donatello. A victory in 2019 as Best Actor for “Sulla mia pelle” by Alessio Cremonini. The latest nomination this year for “The Eight Mountains” by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch.

Alessandro Borgoone of the most popular Italian actors of the moment on the international scene, will be in Catania among the guests of honor of Etna Comics 2023.

The appointment is for Saturday 3 June in Area Movie, where he will meet, with the moderation of Francesco Alò, the Sicilian public who appreciate and follow him from the beginning. From small roles on TV to becoming the absolute protagonist of those works that soon allowed him to achieve great fame abroad.

In fact, his career has reached its peak in a short time, above all thanks to the interpretations of recent years: in 2020 he was the protagonist of the international co-production “Diavoli”, a television series based on the homonymous novel by Guido Maria Brera and set in the world of London high finance, co-produced and broadcast by Sky Atlantic and filmed in English, in which he is joined by Patrick Dempsey and Kasia Smutniak; in December 2022 he was the protagonist of the Sky Original film “The Hanging Sun – Midnight sun”, a free adaptation of the homonymous thriller by Jo Nesbø, broadcast by Sky Cinema.

A path that in just over a decade has allowed him to receive numerous awards for the roles that made him famous not only on the big screen, where in 2011 he made his debut in the cast of the film “Cinque” by Francesco Dominedò.

Then the interpretations as co-protagonist in 2012 in “Roma criminale” by Gianluca Petrazzi, in the part of Marco Lanzi, in 2015 in “Suburra” by Stefano Sollima, with the role of Aureliano Adami known as “Number 8”, and in “Non be bad” by Claudio Caligari, thanks to which he won the “Nuovo Imaie Talent Award” as Best New Italian Actor and was nominated as Best Actor at the David di Donatello 2016. Also in 2015 at the “Vincenzo Crocitti” International Award he received the award for Best Actor and Revelation of the Year.

Two years later he played the singer Luigi Tenco in the biopic “Dalida” by Lisa Azuelos and was selected to represent Italy at the “Shooting Stars Award”, a prize for promising young European actors assigned during the Berlinale.

In October 2017 another milestone in his career, as the protagonist of “Suburra – The series”, produced by Netflix and prequel to the 2015 film of the same name, in which he returned to play the role of Aureliano Adami. Success repeated in 2019 and 2020 with the second and third seasons of the series.

2018 turned out to be a real golden year for Alessandro Borghi, thanks to his interpretation of the role of Stefano Cucchi in “Sulla mia pelle” by Alessio Cremonini, also produced by Netflix, with which he won the “Premio Pasinetti” , the “Brian Award”, the “FEDIC Award” at the 75th Venice Film Festival and the “David di Donatello” for Best Actor.

A celebrity that reaches all latitudes also thanks to the Italian blockbuster “The first king”, produced by Rai Cinema and directed by Matteo Rovere in the revisited version of the myth of Romulus and Remus.

An actor still very young, but already acclaimed internationally, who will be at Etna Comics on Saturday 3 June to meet fans and enthusiasts and discuss his art in constant mutation and redefinition with the Festival audience.