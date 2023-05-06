Home » Sony shuts down PixelOpus studio behind ‘Ghost in the Wall’
Sony shuts down PixelOpus studio behind 'Ghost in the Wall'

Sony shuts down PixelOpus studio behind ‘Ghost in the Wall’

Concrete Genie

Sony announced earlier that PixelOpus, a subsidiary of PlayStation Studios, will officially launch on June 2.shut down. “PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates the status of its portfolio and studio initiatives to ensure they are aligned with the organization’s short- and long-term strategic goals. As part of a recent review, we have decided to close PixelOpus on June 2.” Sony wrote in a statement on the website.

“This is the end of our adventure,” PixelOpus wrote on Twitter. Founded in 2014 under Sony Interactive Entertainment, the studio is behind two standout titles, Concrete Genie and Entwined. It was also previously reported that they will develop a PS5 game with Sony Film and Television Animation.

