Home » Iraq, bus with pilgrims on board overturns: 18 victims – Corriere TV
World

Iraq, bus with pilgrims on board overturns: 18 victims – Corriere TV

by admin
Iraq, bus with pilgrims on board overturns: 18 victims – Corriere TV

A bus carrying a group of pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned near Balada about 90 kilometers north of Baghdad, killing 18 people. Among the victims there are 15 men and three women, 10 of them were of Iranian nationality, two – the bus driver and her son – were Iraqis while the origin of the other six deceased remains unknown. Millions of worshipers flock to Karbala every year for the Arbaeen Shia pilgrimage, considered the largest annual public gathering in the world. The faithful come from different parts of Iraq, from Iran and from other Gulf countries and many reach the city on foot.

September 2, 2023 – Updated September 2, 2023, 2:44 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Brussels, EU and US ready to end the tariff war

You may also like

Cuba Begins Program for Gradual Elimination of Cash...

DAIMLER BUSES The group will be at Busworld...

Ukraine’s Growing Appetite for Revenge: Taking the War...

Suction. Basil’s Status, Dave Cooper comic review

Quatro/Tunstall, review of Face To Face (2023)

an interview with Isabella Hammad – breaking news

Governor David Monreal Secures Over 1 Billion Pesos...

Evangelical Christian tourism has arrived in Saudi Arabia

Latest news. Moscow accuses Kiev: “Drone attack on...

Pregnant African American killed by police in Ohio....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy