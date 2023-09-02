Iraq, bus with pilgrims on board overturns: 18 victims – Corriere TV

A bus carrying a group of pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned near Balada about 90 kilometers north of Baghdad, killing 18 people. Among the victims there are 15 men and three women, 10 of them were of Iranian nationality, two – the bus driver and her son – were Iraqis while the origin of the other six deceased remains unknown. Millions of worshipers flock to Karbala every year for the Arbaeen Shia pilgrimage, considered the largest annual public gathering in the world. The faithful come from different parts of Iraq, from Iran and from other Gulf countries and many reach the city on foot.

September 2, 2023 – Updated September 2, 2023, 2:44 pm

