Is a gluten-free diet healthy | Magazine

Is the gluten-free diet as healthy as we think?

Although a gluten-free diet can help relieve the symptoms of various conditions associated with gluten sensitivity, the potential risks may outweigh the potential benefits. Only those with celiac disease and other diagnosed gluten intolerances should avoid it, because current evidence shows that avoiding gluten has no health benefits for those who do not suffer from this disease. Although today many believe that it is gluten in itself is unhealthy, that is not so. Even a gluten-free diet can have a negative effect on health, reports Danas.

Nutritional deficiencies

Whole grain foods such as bread, pasta and cereal products for breakfast are often enriched and therefore contribute significant amounts of fiber, vitamins and minerals to the diet. Most refined gluten-free breads, pastas and breakfast cereals are not fortified, making it difficult to get these important nutrients. “There’s no reason for someone who feels fine to start a gluten-free diet. It’s not a health-promoting diet per se.”said Dr. Benjamin Lebvol.

Benjamin Lebvol, Ph.D., director of clinical research at Columbia University’s Celiac Disease Center, noted that one of the main problems with avoiding gluten-containing grains such as wheat, rye, or barley, as well as other grains, is that it can reduce overall quality. nutrition.

“The most common problem people face when starting a gluten-free diet is that their fiber intake often drops. Fiber is important for overall digestive health, so inadequate intake can lead to constipation and other bowel problems. It can also make you feel less full, which can lead to excess calorie intake and possible weight gain. Although cereals are not the only available source of fiber, they are good, and most people today fail to get the recommended intake of 20 to 40 grams per day, depending on gender and age,” says Dr. Lebvoll.

People with celiac disease on a strict gluten-free diet have been found to have inadequate intake of fiber, iron and calcium. Overreliance on processed gluten-free products can lead to reduced intake of certain nutrients such as fiber and B vitamins that protect against chronic disease, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. To balance the nutrients lost by giving up glutenchoose nutrient-dense gluten-free foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains instead of packaged, processed gluten-free options.

Cultivation

Many people mistakenly assume that gluten-free snacks are a healthier alternative to snacks that contain gluten, but some processed gluten-free products contain more fat, sugar and calories and can lead to weight gain. Additionally, those with gluten intolerance may experience improved nutrient absorption, reduced stomach discomfort, and increased appetite after starting the diet, which contributes to weight gain.

Instead of gluten-free cookies or cakes, choose fruit-based desserts, such as yogurt parfait. Choose low-fat protein sources such as lean meats, skinless poultry, fish and other seafood. Instead of full-fat ice cream, opt for low-fat or skim milk, low-fat cheeses, low-fat or low-fat yogurt or sorbet.

Greater risk of cardiovascular disease

Many studies have found that people with a higher intake of whole grains have a significantly lower risk of heart disease compared to groups who eat less. A study of more than 100,000 participants without celiac disease found that those who limited their gluten intake had an increased risk of heart disease compared to those who had higher gluten intake.

Long-term dietary intake of gluten is not associated with the risk of coronary heart disease. However, avoiding gluten can lead to reduced consumption of beneficial whole grains, which can affect the risk of cardiovascular disease. “Promotion of a gluten-free diet among people who do not have celiac disease should not be encouraged”writes the British Medical Journal.

