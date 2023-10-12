The police in Coverciano, Tonali and Zaniolo leave the retreat

As soon as he finished serving his final sentences, Fabrizio Corona made headlines again. And he did it with his usual style, making revelations through social media, posting stories and clips of interviews on the web, to the point of involving Sandro Tonali and Nicolò in a new cyclone on football betting, in addition to the aforementioned Nicolò Fagioli. Zaniolo.

Corona’s testimony

The two, after the new “bombs” dropped by the former photographic agent today also in front of the investigators, while they were on the pitch training with the national team in Coverciano they received a visit from the Police who, before listening to them, gave them investigation documents. After which they left the retreat and returned home because, it was reported, “they are not in a position to face the commitments of the next few days”. The Turin Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the case which seems likely to affect Italian football again and has booked, among others, the Juventus player Fagioli. And this afternoon he summoned Corona himself as a witness to the police station in Milan.

Illegal betting

In fact, some footballers ended up in the crosshairs of the indiscretions of the former VIP photographer who, according to him, were entangled in an alleged round of illegal betting on online platforms. To announce that he had been called “as a person informed of the facts”, as part of the investigation by prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta, it was Corona himself on Instagram: “the police came to pick me up at my house”, he wrote.

“They bet too!”

In recent days, in fact, the former ‘king of the paparazzi’, who recently became free, had already mentioned the name of the Juventus midfielder on his Dillinger news website, even before the news of his involvement in the Turin investigation emerged . And he also made it known on several occasions, always trumpeting it via social media, that he would have revealed other names of players who ended up in the football betting network. And so it was. Launching “the torpedo of the day”, these are the words used, he also brought up Tonali, the former AC Milan player now at Newcastle, and Zaniolo, the former Giallorossi striker now at Aston Villa: “they too bet !!!”.

The informant

“An informer – said Corona – revealed to me that Zaniolo was betting on Roma’s match in the Italian Cup even when he was on the bench. The names – he added – were given to me by reliable sources which I will reveal as soon as possible”. And again: “I decided to move into the back world of football to reveal the many distortions that are hidden there. Not just betting, but there is much more – he explained -. We will soon talk, for example, about gay footballers and why none of them have ever revealed publicly that they are. What stops them? What makes them hide.” The information on football betting, he further specified, “comes to me from a person well introduced in the world of football and is part of a dossier that has been collected over time”.

Footballers suffering from gambling addiction

Yesterday, he continued, “I had anticipated during the live broadcast of the tvplay twitch channel. it, that I would reveal the names of other footballers who, like Fagioli, are affected by gambling addiction. An evil, which I can assure you, affects many more athletes than has been said to date“. The former king of the paparazzi ensured that he also had “the evidence and documents with audio and names, which will certify the correctness of what was stated”. In the coming weeks, he said, “we will see some really good things”.

Video

Then, he put a video online in which he filmed himself while in the car, accompanied by his lawyer Ivano Chiesa, he went to the offices in via Fatebenefratelli, followed by an audio in which the beginning of his hearing was recorded. And other images in which he talks on the phone with his supposedly anonymous source. However, to the reporters who were waiting for him on the street, wanting to know what he had put on record, he replied: “I can’t say anything about what happened above, the law forbids me to do so and I respect the law”.