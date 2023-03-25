The professional manager appeals to more thrifty households to forget the practice of doing laundry after midnight, which most tenants do and thereby disrupt the house rules, especially if the building does not have adequate insulation or older appliances are involved.

A peaceful night for the residents of an apartment building often requires a peaceful neighbor, but there are always those who make sure to disturb our peace and quiet, most often by include a washing machine twenty years old who “plays” in the bathroom and sounds like a tractor. Also, there are a lot of tenants who practice yes at night they vacuum and make maximum use of cheap electricityand until the morning they create a symphony of home appliances that, if you live in a building with poor insulation, can cost you sleep and nerves.

Whether and to whom we can complain, how to solve this kind of problem and preserve our peace, he spoke for MONDO professional building manager Milan Stanković who, at the beginning of the conversation, notes that many forget that the hourly rate for daily rest has been moved and that he is in Belgrade valid from 16:00 to 18:00, and then from 22:00 to 07:00 in the morning.

In that period shouting, noise and any activity that disturbs the peace in the building is prohibited, which includes the use of household appliances such as vacuum cleaners, washing machines, playing loud music and the like. Translated, this practically means that more frugal households should they forget about the practice of doing laundry after midnight, which most tenants do, especially if they share a wall with a neighbor lacking adequate sound insulation.

A vacuum cleaner and a machine can cost you fines

“According to the house rules, it is not allowed to use devices such as machines and vacuum cleaners, especially if they make too much noise. Of course, today there are silent vacuum cleaners like robots that can work, but if you turn on e.g. Kirby vacuum cleaner that is loud and disturbs house order, residents can complain and submit a report to the Municipal Militia, which comes to the scene with a noise level meter. Likewise, if the neighbor turns it on at night an old washing machine that produces a high level of noise, and for all that, the apartment has not been properly insulated, the tenants can submit a report”, says our interlocutor.

However, based on personal experience, the biggest problem of tenants, according to Stanković, they represent celebrations although the neighbors who organize them often post a notice on the notice board of the building, and sometimes they attach a bag of candy to it. The professional manager also states that there are frequent complaints about the noise coming from the televisionand there is also the problem of dogs, which is a little more difficult to solve.

“It happens that tenants who are “hard on their ears” turn the TV all the way down, so the neighbors often call the manager. After the call, we have a conversation with them and ask them to take care. Mostly senior citizens often in the evening they watch reality shows, but after a warning, they turn down the TV and the matter is easily resolved. On the other hand, when it comes to complaints about a barking dog, owners need to know that barking is tolerated until 10 p.m. In case the neighbor wants to report the unscrupulous owner, I would suggest that he make a video on which the barking can be heard and on which it will be seen what time it is in question.” says our interlocutor.

What if the stench comes from the neighbor’s apartment?

Stanković states that it also happens that tenants have problems with hygiene in the building caused by the fact that one of the tenants does not maintain appropriate hygienic conditions in his apartment and violates the usual rules of behavior.

“We are talking about cases when tenants do not defecate properly in their apartment, and the manager then engages the social service, which reacts a little slower, but usually in the end finds a guardian who helps to rehabilitate the situation in the apartment in question. We have had cases when people lose track of normal behavior, mostly due to old age or illness, but neighbors should know that such people need help. No one should threaten them or arrest them, but we should all try to help them and overcome the problem together.” concludes Stanković.

