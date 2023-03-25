With the prestigious certification Cisco Gold Integrator Partnerwhich recognizes the advanced level of expertise of Vodafone Italy on Cisco technologies and architectures, the telco strengthens and confirms its central role as technological partner at 360 degrees for the innovation of Italian companies.

The Gold Integrator designation was awarded by Cisco only after having ascertained, through audits, the high level of skills and experience of the Vodafone personnel involved in the areas of supply, implementation and technical assistance of Cisco products and solutions.

The certification provides for the achievement of four of the highest architectural specialties relating to as many key themes for success: network, security, collaboration and customer experience.

Next Generation Networks: Flexible and Affordable

The specialization in Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture confirms the training of Vodafone personnel in proposing highly scalable Cisco software-defined network solutions to optimize access to cloud applications, the mobile workforce, the Internet of Things (IoT), maintaining maximum levels of performance, safety and reliability. Thanks for the solutions Cisco Software Defined Access (SD-Access) it becomes possible to introduce additional levels of analysis, access policy controls, network segmentation and endpoint monitoring on the network, while with the solutions Cisco SD-WAN it is possible to create new generation wide area networks characterized by remarkable automation capabilities.

Security for any company and at all levels

The specialization in Advanced Security Architecture ensures that Vodafone professionals have a superior level of technical security expertise on solutions Cisco Security for networking, data center, cloud and collaboration. A capability that allows you to deliver advanced security solutions for every type of companywhether it’s small businesses or enterprise realities, as well as extend security capabilities with a broad portfolio of integrated solutions of the network, users, devices, cloud and applications.

Collaboration for hybrid working models

The specialization obtained in Advanced Collaboration Architecture it certifies Vodafone’s ability to help companies foster the collaboration of employees, customers and partners, wherever they work, to be more productive and improve work organization. Through market leading solutions such as the platform Cisco Webex it is possible to prepare efficient solutions remote collaboration, video conferencing, hybrid working, cloud contact center and remote IT administration.

Focus on customer experience

Finally, specialization Customer Experience rewards Vodafone’s expertise in the support of its customers throughout the entire life cycle of Cisco solutions and in achieving a tangible impact on business results. Thanks to qualified people, processes and infrastructure, Vodafone stands alongside its customers as a trusted supplier on the path towards digital transformation.