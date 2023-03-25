In the first match of the Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 series played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan won its first ever victory against Pakistan. The Afghan team defeated the Green Shirts by 6 wickets. After winning the toss and batting first, Shadab XI managed to score the fifth lowest total of 92 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. The batting line of Greyshirts proved to be a wall of sand in front of the Afghan bowlers. The national team’s batsmen struggled from the start and none of the players managed to play a long innings. Imad Wasim scored 18 runs, Saim Ayub scored 17 runs, Tayyab Tahir scored 16 runs and captain Shadab Khan scored 12 runs. 7 players could not even reach double figures. Fazal Haq Farooqui, Mujeebur Rehman and Muhammad Nabi scored 2, 2 while Azmatullah Umarzai, Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan dismissed one player each. In response, the Afghanistan team led by Rashid Khan won the match by achieving the target at the loss of 6 wickets in 17.5 overs. Mohammad Nabi scored 38 runs not out. Najeebullah Zadran scored 17 runs and Rahmanullah Garbaz scored 16 runs. Ehsanullah took 2 wickets while Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim took one wicket each. Thus, Afghanistan has got a lead of 0-1 in the series of three matches. It should be remembered that Pakistan has lost a T20 match for the first time in Afghanistan and for the first time in Sharjah.