Home News Afghanistan created history, winning a match against Pakistan for the first time in 10 years
News

Afghanistan created history, winning a match against Pakistan for the first time in 10 years

by admin
Afghanistan created history, winning a match against Pakistan for the first time in 10 years

In the first match of the Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 series played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan won its first ever victory against Pakistan. The Afghan team defeated the Green Shirts by 6 wickets. After winning the toss and batting first, Shadab XI managed to score the fifth lowest total of 92 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. The batting line of Greyshirts proved to be a wall of sand in front of the Afghan bowlers. The national team’s batsmen struggled from the start and none of the players managed to play a long innings. Imad Wasim scored 18 runs, Saim Ayub scored 17 runs, Tayyab Tahir scored 16 runs and captain Shadab Khan scored 12 runs. 7 players could not even reach double figures. Fazal Haq Farooqui, Mujeebur Rehman and Muhammad Nabi scored 2, 2 while Azmatullah Umarzai, Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan dismissed one player each. In response, the Afghanistan team led by Rashid Khan won the match by achieving the target at the loss of 6 wickets in 17.5 overs. Mohammad Nabi scored 38 runs not out. Najeebullah Zadran scored 17 runs and Rahmanullah Garbaz scored 16 runs. Ehsanullah took 2 wickets while Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim took one wicket each. Thus, Afghanistan has got a lead of 0-1 in the series of three matches. It should be remembered that Pakistan has lost a T20 match for the first time in Afghanistan and for the first time in Sharjah.

See also  The US names Colombian Linda Caicedo "Ambassador of Resilient Youth"

You may also like

Investors tremble: Deutsche Bank shares crash and drag...

The local court of Quetta granted bail to...

Wild fauna returned to its home

Adler Mannheim vs. Kölner Haie

are you busy? – Naibaat

“Colombia could reduce poverty if it carries out...

Suspected bomb in Göttingen: all information on the...

Mayor rendered accounts of the validity of 2022

Kuo: AirPods Pro with USB-C on the way...

For the smile of the suburbs and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy