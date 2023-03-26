Home World is the son of Kirsty Buchanan, former consultant of Downing Street-Corriere TV
The episode in Great Britain: the police only kept an eye on him because they assumed he could steal from a pharmacy

The 15-year-old son (black) of Kirsty Buchanan (white), a former Downing Street consultant who was awarded the title of Lady by the Queen, was blocked by two security guards in a pharmacy. They kept an eye on him because they suspected he might steal something (suspects based on skin color). When he tried to defend himself he was beaten and stopped by the police who kept him in a cell for 15 hours. The videos were circulated on social media. The mother now calls for justice; she not only for the individual case of her son but for all those who, due to the color of their skin, can no longer believe that a fair and transparent society can exist.

March 26, 2023 – Updated March 26, 2023, 3:27 pm

See also  Udinese / Latest from today's session: still differentiated for Pereyra

