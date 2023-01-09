Palestinian flag banned from all public spaces. Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir he announced that he had requested the chief of police Kobi Shabtai to instruct the agents to remove the banner.
“Today I ordered the Israeli police to enforce the ban on flying any PLO flag showing identification with a terrorist organization in the public sphere and to stop any incitement against the state of Israel,” Ben Gvir tweeted.
