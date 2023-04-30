Renault 5 2023, the city car of the turning point ready to challenge the Fiat Panda and the other fierce competitors

Renault 5 2023 it will be a cutting-edge car capable of recalling the Renault 5 ancestor, thanks to a modern reinterpretation and the use of an electric motor in line with the principles of the Renaulution strategy.

Thanks to his contained dimensions of 3.92 metres, the car will be well positioned within the increasingly competitive segment B. Although intended for urban use, the car promises to offer a range of up to 400 kilometres, measured according to the WLTP test cycle. Let’s dive into everything:

What will the new Renault 5 2023 be like?

How the Renault 5 2023 challenges the Fiat Panda

What will the new Renault 5 2023 be like?

Renault 5 2023 will be inspired by his famous ancestor of the 70s and 80s, as evidenced by the concept presented in 2021. The boxy shape will be a key feature, as will the trapezoidal headlights, while modern details include fog lights with integrated fins, side grille, alloy wheels and door mirrors with the French symbol . Based on the CMF-BEV platform from the Renault-Nissan alliance, Renault 5 E-Tech it will have a 136 HP electric motor, a battery of over 50 kWh and a range of 400 kilometers in the WLTP cycle thanks to the aerodynamic line. Fast charging at the column will allow you to reach 80% of the battery in about 30 minutes.

Renault also presented a sports concept, the electric RS5 Turbo 3Eat the Paris Salon. This racing car has an electric motor producing 380 HP and 700 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The technology inside is impressive, with 10 digital displays on board.

How the Renault 5 2023 challenges the Fiat Panda

The future Renault 5 ready to challenge Fiat Panda, but also other cars that are placed in the same market segment, is taking its first steps. The engineers are currently engaged in development and tuning tests of the first nine prototypes, which use a platform, powertrain and battery technically in line with the future production vehicle. However, the bodywork used for the tests is that of the Cliowhile the final one is still under development.

Among the test activities conducted in the renewal of the Renault 5, include static and dynamic tests, as well as resistance tests carried out in poor grip conditions, such as ice and snow. These tests are making it possible to verify the efficiency of numerous pieces of equipment, including the heating system, the quality of the demisting and defrosting, the functioning of the brakes, shock absorbers and the electronic stability control system on snow.

These extreme tests, which are being talked about a lot, are necessary to test the car in real conditions, which cannot be reproduced in a technical centre. Expected between the end of this year and the beginning of next, the starting price of Renault 5 should be around 21,000 euros.

Stay up to date!

Follow us on Google News by clicking here and then click on follow top right