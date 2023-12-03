Home » Israel-Hamas war, latest news. Bombings in southern Gaza. Talks for a new truce have stopped
World

by admin
14:35

Meloni sees Kishida, ensuring humanitarian support for civilians

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had a meeting today, in the context of COP28 in Dubai, with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida. The two heads of government, according to a note from Palazzo Chigi, “expressed strong appreciation for the collaboration established within the G7, also in view of the handover from the Japanese Presidency to the Italian Presidency in 2024.

They shared the importance of the COP28 outcomes for the fight against climate change and the strengthening of the global path towards the ecological transition, highlighting the substantial commitments undertaken by their respective governments on this front”. Meloni and Kishida underlined the great impetus that the launch of the bilateral strategic partnership last January gave to the further strengthening of bilateral collaboration in all sectors, from political cooperation to economic-industrial, scientific and cultural cooperation.

They also reiterated the strategic value of the Gcap aeronautical program and cooperation in the security and defense sector. Finally, the two leaders then addressed the main issues on the international agenda, starting from the conflict in Gaza and the importance of ensuring humanitarian support for the civilian population. They also discussed the war in Ukraine and the need to preserve stability in the Indo-Pacific.

