JERUSALEM – The Knesset votes overnight on the first part of the justice reform promoted by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu in a very tense session and even if it is only the first of the three necessary parliamentary readings, for Israel development marks a profound turning point, in a torn country. In fact, only a week ago the president Isaac Herzog he had presented a compromise proposal on which to negotiate, imploring the majority to stop the parliamentary process of approving the reform in order to reach a shared proposal.