Brunello Cucinelli lands (also) in Rome

Brunello Cucinelli opens a boutique in Rome, in the very central Via Condotti. It is a choice in contrast with that of other fashion brands that have preferred to concentrate their “arsenal” in the transition to online, perhaps focusing on new technologies that allow us to see – as in the case of augmented reality – how a suit. Instead Cucinelli returns to the past, to that slow philosophy and that “humanistic capitalism” which made it even more famous than its cashmeres. Care for employees, the feeling of family, politeness complete the portrait of an entrepreneur atypical.

And so we go to Rome: the Solomeo company announced it underlining that this occurs “in resonance” with those “located in the symbolic places of the international fashion capitalsNew Bond Street in London, Rue de Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris and Madison Street in New York. The distribution over four floors – reads a note from the fashion house – makes it possible to arrange a series of rooms dedicated to all the lines of the collection and to offer reserved spaces, “for an experience of welcoming and familiar serenity”. “It is a great honor for me as well as a reason of sincere joy to present myself in Rome in Via dei Condotti, where I know that everyone from all over the world, without distinction, rediscovers the soul of the Eternal City and their own humanistic charm” underlined Brunello Cucineli.

“I like to introduce myself with grace and simplicity – he added – to this universal city full of spirituality and serene conception of life, the city where the classical culture inherited from the Greek world mixes with the ancient stoicism still recognizable in the light irony of the Romans. This city, where the Cinema has found its most attractive location, where every great thinker has found the place of his special homelandfrom Virgil to Pasolini, also assumes in my eyes the meaning of a second homeland, in a sort of twinning of art and culture with my beloved Solomeo, Hamlet of Harmony and Spirit“.

