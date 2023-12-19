Home » Israel-Palestine: women for peace
Israel-Palestine: women for peace

As violence in the Middle East reaches disconcerting levels, words of hatred risk suffocating the voices of those on both fronts who continue to fight for reconciliation. Voices that are often those of women. Like the protagonists of the new episode of Finis Terrae

Layla Alsheikh, Palestinian, lost her newborn baby years ago to Israeli soldiers but today she is committed to dialogue. Ariella Giniger, Israeli, is the founder of a large association of women calling for a peace agreement. Even in the face of the ongoing tragedy, Layla and Ariella, like many others, remain firm in their conviction: the only way to resolve the conflict that poisons their land is to put themselves in each other’s shoes. And break the cycle of violence.

The episode also contains a historical factsheet on the conflict and lots of advice for further information.

