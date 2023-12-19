Los Angeles Lakers, la cerimonia dell’In-Season Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their new In-Season tournament banner Monday night, marking a historic moment in the team’s arena.

Despite losing to the New York Knicks 114-109, coach Darvin Ham and star LeBron James expressed excitement over the recognition. The team stopped warming up for a short ceremony, during which the new banner and a tribute video were displayed.

The banner, which is about half of the franchise’s 12 NBA title banners, sits next to five title banners won in Minneapolis. James lauded the recognition of victories throughout the season and stressed the importance of celebrating those successes. The ceremony concluded quickly without any prolonged speeches, allowing the team to focus on the game against the New York Knicks.

