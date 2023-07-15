Home » Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized for heatstroke: “Drink plenty of water”
Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized for heatstroke: “Drink plenty of water”

Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized for heatstroke: “Drink plenty of water”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu he was taken to the Ramat Gan emergency room, after he suffered an illness with fainting and chest pains. “His conditions are good and he is undergoing medical tests”, a statement from his office immediately made known.

