Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized for heatstroke: “Drink plenty of water”

23
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu he was taken to the Ramat Gan emergency room, after he suffered an illness with fainting and chest pains. “His conditions are good and he is undergoing medical tests”, a statement from his office immediately made known.
Netanyahu from the Sheba medical center: “Yesterday, I spent the day with my wife in the Sea of Galilea, in the sun, without a hat, with no water.
See also On the 7th day after the strong earthquake in Turkey, the Chinese rescue team continued to search and rescue in the severely affected areas_Hangzhou Net