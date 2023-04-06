2023 of the new far-right government led by Benjamin Netanyahu it started at the pace of one Palestinian killed per day. But this is not the only negative record recorded by Israel’s ultra-nationalist executive: according to the newspaper Haaretzin the prisons of the Jewish state are inmates 971 inmates subjected to administrative arrest. Simply put, people, almost all Arab, who are in prison without having yet been tried. One digit record for the last 20 yearsreads the media.

The intensification of repression and violence committed by the security forces of Tel Aviv towards the Palestinian population it has increased attendance inside Israeli prisons. But what stands out is that many of these people are in jail awaiting a fair trial. On the other hand, it is not surprising, even if the figure confirms the tendency of the new government, that the detainees are almost all Palestinians from the West BankOf Gerusalemme is o Israeli Arabs. No trial has been held against them, he notes Haaretzand their lawyers have not been able to examine the information collected against them by Shin BetIsrael’s internal security service.

Haaretz he specifies that among the 971 detainees subjected to administrative arrests there are also four Jewsmilitants of theextreme right. According to the newspaper, this is the highest number of Jews subjected to administrative arrest since 1994 because they are considered an imminent danger to public safety.