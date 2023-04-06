Borussia Dortmund is well-deservedly eliminated in the DFB Cup quarter-finals. Especially in the first half, BVB shows a catastrophic performance. Marco Reus and Edin Terzić name a whole series of their own shortcomings.

AWhen the aggression from the heated stoppage time, including the formation of packs in front of the coaches’ benches, had evaporated, reality set in at Borussia Dortmund. The end of the DFB Cup against RB Leipzig was well deserved. “Leipzig ate us up in the first half,” captain Marco Reus honestly analyzed after the 0:2 (0:1) on ZDF. In fact, BVB was lucky that it was only a goal behind at the break. “We were extremely lucky today that we even survived the first ten minutes by conceding a goal,” said Julian Brandt on Sky.

Edin Terzić expressly thanked keeper Gregor Kobel, who had kept BVB in the game several times. “In all duels we didn’t get on the forefoot, but immediately got on our heels,” said the coach, who lost the first cup game of his career as head coach.

In the end, the statistics spoke a clear language. 2:20 shots on goal were recorded in the end from Dortmund’s point of view. Offensively there were no ideas, defensively the assertiveness in decisive duels. “We created few or no good chances for 90 minutes. We were very dangerous. That’s not enough in a game like this,” said Reus, who didn’t even try to sugarcoat the deficiencies in the Dortmund game.

Terzić lists the mistakes in staccato

The captain listed these directly. “We never managed to establish ourselves in the opposing half, became dangerous, didn’t have much depth in the game. We were too far apart against the ball. Leipzig had an unbelievable number of counterattack situations in which we were poorly staggered,” analyzed Reus.

Terzić, who spoke of a “shitty evening”, also listed his team’s mistakes in staccato. “We were very nervous on the ball, played with too many contacts, invited the opponent to press us by playing cross passes. We seldom found depth, were rarely able to provide relief, and were surprised that there were duels on defense and offense. It got better in the second half, but still not good,” the coach complained.

After losing to Chelsea in the Champions League and losing to Bayern, it was BVB’s third defeat in groundbreaking games within a few weeks. “We have to blame ourselves for getting out of the situation (in Munich, ed.) didn’t learn anything,” said Terzić. At least in the championship, BVB, two points behind Bayern, still have every chance of concluding the season with a title.

The people of Leipzig, on the other hand, were able to celebrate the end of a mini-crisis of three defeats in a row and a strong performance. “It was a straight A today. We got into the game that we wanted,” said Timo Werner.