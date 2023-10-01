Israel releases Italian-Palestinian researcher Khaled El Qaisi from prison “under conditions”.

Khaled El Qaisi, the young Italian Palestinian, in prison in Israel since August 31st, has been released. This was decided by a court of Rishon in Zion but on the condition that he remains at the disposal of the authorities for seven days and leaves his passport in custody. According to what we understand, he will go to Bethlehem for the seven days. The news is confirmed by his wife Francesca Antinucci, “for a week she cannot move from the territories”. According to what was reported by the Ansa agency, the seven days established by the Israeli Court – which end on 8 October – are linked to the investigations into his account are still ongoing by the investigating authorities.

See also

The young Italian-Palestinian researcher Khaled El Qaisi remains in prison for at least another 7 days without Israel providing a reason

El Qaisi was arrested on August 31st while returning with his wife and son from a holiday in Palestine. During his detention, the young man was prevented from speaking to his family and his lawyers. A situation that caused numerous protests with the birth of a committee for the release of the 23-year-old. El Qaisi, who studies atLa Sapienza University of Rome, has no precedent of any kind and the Italian authorities have never said they know the reasons for the detention. The researcher’s lawyers denounce Israel’s total disregard for the principles of civilized law.

Previous Article

Spain, fire in a nightclub: at least 7 dead and 4 intoxicated in Murcia. Searching for missing persons – Video