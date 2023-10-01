the Team Building event with Maurizia Cacciatori – Sport Marketing News

The company GEY CART srl organized an extraordinary event dedicated to Team Building, in collaboration with one of the greatest champions of Italian sport, the volleyball legend Maurizia Cacciatori.

The event, entitled ”Sport for Companies”, was held in Soncino (CR) and represents an unmissable opportunity for companies that wish to enhance collaboration between their team members, improve internal communication and increase employee motivation.

Maurizia Cacciatori, former player of the Italian national volleyball team and Olympic medalist, led an exciting day of activities and group dynamics, adapted to the corporate context. Participants had the opportunity to experience the importance of teamwork, common goal and overcoming challenges, just like in a team sport. They also addressed topics such as stress management, leadership and effective communication, all with a playful and motivating approach.

An opportunity to live a unique Team Building experience led by one of the icons of Italian sport, Maurizia Cacciatori. A day full of fun, learning and professional growth.

“An experience that went beyond our wildest expectations, highly recommended” – commented the president Giacomo Orsini of Gey Cart.

