Home World Israel, the president of the High Court: “The justice reform desired by the Nentanyahu government will kill democracy”
World

Israel, the president of the High Court: “The justice reform desired by the Nentanyahu government will kill democracy”

by admin
Israel, the president of the High Court: “The justice reform desired by the Nentanyahu government will kill democracy”

JERUSALEM – If implemented, the justice reform presented by government of Benjamin Netanyahu it risks being a fatal blow to the democratic character of the State of Israel. It is unprecedented the speech of Esther Hayut president of the Israeli High Courtwho speaking at the conference of the Israeli Public Law Association in the city of Haifa denounced in no uncertain terms the proposals unveiled by the Justice Minister Yariv Levin Wednesday evening.

“And

See also  The new rules for returning to Italy from abroad: what the ordinance provides, from quarantine to swab

You may also like

Russia Alludes to Sweden’s Concealment of the Investigation...

Harry’s book has already grossed nearly $30 million....

Pope’s liturgy and schedule for January and February...

Kate’s mean joke (which seems directed at Harry):...

Trying to cover up the truth!Russia accuses Sweden...

Germany, the war of the mine. Clearing continues...

Why don’t Chinese people consume? (Figure) – Resident...

Germany: GDP rises by 1.9% in 2022, stagnation...

Liu Yong, member of the Guangdong CPPCC: Improve...

Paris, 3-year-old girl found dead in a washing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy