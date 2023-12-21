Israel took control of Hamas’ ‘elite neighborhood’ in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that they have secured control of Hamas’s “elite neighborhood” in central Gaza City, including the Palestine Square area, which housed the administrative and military leadership of Hamas. The complex also includes a large network of tunnels connecting terrorist hideouts, offices, and residential apartments belonging to senior leaders of Hamas.

For several weeks, the 401st Brigade of the 162nd Division, along with forces from the Shaldag Unit, Shayetet 13, and Unit Yahalom, have been operating in the Rimal area of Gaza City, where Palestine Square is located. These forces carried out a combined and coordinated offensive in Palestine Square, eventually gaining operational control of the area. The IDF forces have eliminated approximately 600 terrorists in both ground and air operations during the battles to secure the area.

Hamas’ military government and strategic infrastructure were centered in Palestine Square, which is surrounded by buildings serving as command and control centers, terrorist tunnels, and some public buildings and schools. After securing the area, an operation revealed an underground terrorist city as part of Hamas’ tunnel system, which includes a strategic tunnel route connected to other major underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

This network of underground tunnels includes hiding places, armored doors, and infrastructure for prolonged stays. It was used by senior Hamas officials, including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Muhammad Deaf, to direct Hamas’ operational activity and daily movement in the heart of Gaza City.

In the vicinity of these buildings, Hamas also established a specialized workshop for excavating and building the underground network. Demolition was carried out at a tunnel entrance by explosives planted by Hamas, and numerous weapons and technological devices were found nearby.

The IDF announced its successful seizing of control over Hamas’s elite neighborhood, Palestine Square, and the uncovering of Hamas’s underground terrorist city.

Share this: Facebook

X

