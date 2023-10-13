Home » Israel, von der Leyen and Metsola run into the shelter while the sirens sound in Tel Aviv – Corriere TV
The president of the European Commission and that of the European Parliament met with Israeli Prime Minister Herzog

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen entered a secure shelter in Tel Aviv as air raid sirens sounded from incoming Hamas rockets. Metsola and von der Leyen met in Tel Aviv with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as the Israel-Hamas war rages for a seventh day. The conflict has already killed more than 3,000 people on both sides and raised tensions across the region. There has also been a firefight between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in recent days, raising fears of an even wider escalation of tension.

October 13, 2023 – Updated October 13, 2023, 6:04 pm

