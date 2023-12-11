Israeli Army Advances Towards Khan Younis amid Fierce Fighting

Israeli Army Continues Advance into Gaza Strip, Fierce Fighting with Hamas Persists

On December 10, the ongoing conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has intensified as Israeli troops continue to advance into the downtown area of Khan Younis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip. The situation has become increasingly tense and dangerous, with casualties rising and humanitarian aid scarce.

The Israeli army has been carrying out ground operations in the Gaza Strip and launching air strikes, targeting more than 22,000 locations since the conflict began in October. Hamas, in response, released videos showing their armed personnel attacking Israeli tanks and engaging in combat with the Israeli army in Khan Younis, demonstrating the ongoing intensity of the conflict.

According to local media in China, Israeli officials reported that the military operations in Khan Younis could last for another three to four weeks, with large-scale operations throughout the entire Gaza Strip potentially continuing for more than two months. The ongoing attacks have put the lives of residents at risk, forcing many to flee their homes and seek safety in other areas.

The health system in the Gaza Strip is now in a state of collapse due to the conflict, with only a few hospitals operational and a shortage of beds and medical resources. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that the current round of violence has had a catastrophic impact on the health situation of residents in the Gaza Strip, with thousands of deaths and a collapsed health system.

In Lebanon, Israeli troops have also intensified their attacks, shelling towns and villages along the southern border. The town of Etalon was reported to be completely destroyed in the attacks, resulting in casualties and widespread destruction.

Amid the ongoing conflict, United Nations Secretary-General Guterres has once again called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized the urgent need to halt the escalating violence, which poses irreversible effects on the Palestinian people and the peace and security of the entire region. The international community continues to work towards finding a resolution to the conflict.

