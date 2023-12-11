The cold wave continues to affect the Jianghuai River and the south, with a new round of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions – China News Service

China Prepares for Widespread Snowfall and Cold Temperatures

The Central Meteorological Observatory is warning the public to prepare for widespread snowfall and low temperatures in several regions of China. The website of the Observatory reported that areas such as Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Liaoning and Xinjiang are at risk for low-temperature rain, snow, freezing, and blizzard disasters in the next three days. The potential impact on transportation, urban operations, agriculture, and animal husbandry is of great concern, and citizens are advised to stay alert.

A cold wave continues to affect Jianghuai and southern areas, with temperatures expected to drop by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius in several regions. A cold wave blue warning has been issued, and citizens are urged to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from the extreme weather conditions.

The Observatory also announced a new round of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions, while areas such as southeastern Jilin, eastern and southern Liaoning, northern Xinjiang, and the Shandong Peninsula are expected to experience moderate to heavy snowfall. Looking ahead to next week, a large-scale rain and snow weather process is anticipated to occur in central and eastern regions, with the possibility of heavy snowfall and localized freezing rain in several areas.

In addition, detailed forecasts for the next three days indicate the likelihood of light to moderate snow or sleet in various parts of the country. The public is advised to stay informed about weather updates and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

As the nation braces for the impending snowfall and cold temperatures, citizens are encouraged to stay informed and prepared for the potentially hazardous weather conditions. The Central Meteorological Observatory will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed to ensure the safety of the public.

