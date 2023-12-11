Home » The cold wave continues to affect the Jianghuai River and the south, with a new round of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions – China News Service
News

The cold wave continues to affect the Jianghuai River and the south, with a new round of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions – China News Service

by admin

China Prepares for Widespread Snowfall and Cold Temperatures

The Central Meteorological Observatory is warning the public to prepare for widespread snowfall and low temperatures in several regions of China. The website of the Observatory reported that areas such as Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Liaoning and Xinjiang are at risk for low-temperature rain, snow, freezing, and blizzard disasters in the next three days. The potential impact on transportation, urban operations, agriculture, and animal husbandry is of great concern, and citizens are advised to stay alert.

A cold wave continues to affect Jianghuai and southern areas, with temperatures expected to drop by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius in several regions. A cold wave blue warning has been issued, and citizens are urged to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from the extreme weather conditions.

The Observatory also announced a new round of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions, while areas such as southeastern Jilin, eastern and southern Liaoning, northern Xinjiang, and the Shandong Peninsula are expected to experience moderate to heavy snowfall. Looking ahead to next week, a large-scale rain and snow weather process is anticipated to occur in central and eastern regions, with the possibility of heavy snowfall and localized freezing rain in several areas.

In addition, detailed forecasts for the next three days indicate the likelihood of light to moderate snow or sleet in various parts of the country. The public is advised to stay informed about weather updates and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

See also  They sailed from Gela to take migrants to Tunisia, 18 arrested. The central anti-crime director: "They invested in Italy with the money from trafficking"

As the nation braces for the impending snowfall and cold temperatures, citizens are encouraged to stay informed and prepared for the potentially hazardous weather conditions. The Central Meteorological Observatory will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed to ensure the safety of the public.

You may also like

Chocó: protocol for the use of naidí (milpesos)

Inner Mongolia’s transportation department went all out to...

Hydrogen valley, Modena one of the capitals of...

Tremor in the USA today, December 14 –...

Zookeeper Kang Cheol-won “Fubao will be returned to...

Accident and a hole in the road: heavy...

Petro officially asked to elect another progressive government...

Another confidant of Zhao Leji was found to...

The National Observatory on Public Work is born

Opposition protest against the abolition of the special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy