Bolo arrested for shooting in the air in Ilopango – Diario La Huella

Jorge Humberto Obando Herrera was captured in Ilopango, San Salvador, for being under the influence of alcohol and shooting in the air.

The subject, who put the lives of the population at risk, was intervened by the agents and a 9 mm pistol was seized from him. Additionally, five fired cartridges were found at the scene.

He will be prosecuted for: illegal carrying or driving of a firearm and shooting a firearm. “We are not going to tolerate these crimes against Salvadorans,” the authorities warned.

