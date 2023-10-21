Israeli army escalates airstrikes in Gaza, targeting terrorists and preparing for next stage of war

Israeli army to increase airstrikes in Gaza ‘starting today’, spokesman says

A plume of smoke rises in Gaza following an Israeli attack on October 21. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that they will be increasing airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, stating that the intensification of attacks will begin immediately. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari made the announcement during a briefing in Tel Aviv, explaining that the goal is to eliminate terrorists, particularly those responsible for the massacre that occurred two weeks ago. Israeli officials claim that the surprise attack by Hamas resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people.

Despite allegations that the ground operation in Gaza was halted due to pressure from the United States, Hagari stated that the Israeli military will proceed with a ground operation when the conditions are favorable for the army. In the meantime, airstrikes will continue to be carried out.

The ongoing conflict has led to a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas and home to over two million Palestinians. The Israeli siege has created limited access to critical resources, exacerbating the dire situation. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 4,385 people since October 7.

As part of their preparations for the next stages of the war with Hamas, Israel has instructed over a million people in northern Gaza to evacuate. The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces informed IDF commanders that the army will be “entering Gaza.”

While the IDF remains focused on the objectives in Gaza, as set by the government, they are also monitoring threats throughout the Middle East. Hagari confirmed that they are analyzing potential progress and will adapt accordingly. However, their current priority is Gaza. The possibility of an additional front involving Hezbollah, the paramilitary group engaging in border clashes with Israeli forces in Israel-Lebanon, was addressed during the briefing.

The increased airstrikes in Gaza by the Israeli army signify a further escalation in the conflict, bringing heightened tensions to the region. The situation continues to evolve, and the IDF remains committed to their goal of eradicating the terrorist threat while taking precautions to minimize risks to their troops.

