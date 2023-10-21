Home » Cuban Psychic Bis La Medium Gets Engaged During Trip to Grand Canyon
Saturday, October 21, 2023 – In a surprising turn of events, famous Cuban psychic Bis La Medium got engaged to her boyfriend while on a trip through the Grand Canyon in Nevada. The engagement was captured in an exclusive video shared by Bis with the editorial team at Cubita Now.

In the video, Bis’s boyfriend is seen kneeling and presenting her with an engagement ring, asking her to marry him. Overwhelmed by the surprise, Bis wasted no time in saying yes to her partner, whom she had been dating for a few months after meeting on social media.

“It is a very nice event. He had been looking for me since 2020, but it was not until this year that he paid for an appointment to meet me and have me read his letters without imagining that Cupid would have our own love story in store for us,” Bis said.

Her charming suitor, José Fernández, is a professional photographer of Cuban origin residing in Miami. During an interview with Cubita Now, Bis confirmed that José is full of details and possesses qualities she never expected to find in a partner.

“Jose is spectacular. He is respectful, gentlemanly, affectionate, and familiar. We are meant for each other. I never imagined that my beings of light and the universe had something similar prepared for me. He came to transform me and give me back my smile, because it was at such a dark moment in my life,” Bis revealed.

Bis proudly showcased her engagement ring, made of white gold and adorned with diamonds. While she didn’t disclose its exact value, it is clear that the ring is a symbol of her long-awaited dream.

“Like every woman, I had always wanted to live that moment. My heart burst when I turned around, and without any warning, my boyfriend opened the box, showed me the ring, and asked me, ‘Do you want to marry me?'” Bis shared.

The couple has yet to set a wedding date, but they plan to tie the knot in early 2024. The ceremony is expected to take place near the sea, adorned with white flowers, and attended by close friends and family, who wish nothing but eternal blessings for the couple’s union.

