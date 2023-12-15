Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in Gaza Strip: Fierce Fighting Continues, Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip from December 13th to 14th, sparking intense fighting and leading to a rising death toll. Israeli Defense Minister Galante stated that in order to eliminate the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip will continue for “more than a few months.”

The Israeli army faced heavy resistance from armed forces in Gaza City and saw nine military personnel killed, including a senior commander. The Qassan Brigades and the Quds Brigade, armed wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, carried out a joint operation against Israeli troops. The conflict has led to 18,787 deaths and 50,897 injuries, according to the Palestinian health department.

Israeli troops also conducted a three-day military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, leading to the death of at least 12 Palestinians. Despite the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the operations resulted in serious damage to local infrastructure and left many residents seeking shelter and aid.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate, with tens of thousands of displaced people struggling to access food and supplies amidst the ongoing conflict. The situation has been compounded by heavy rainfall, leaving displaced families living in makeshift shelters vulnerable to the elements.

UN officials have called for an end to the siege of Gaza to provide adequate aid to the local people. Philippe Lazzarini, Director-General of UNRWA, has raised concerns about the dire conditions faced by the people of Gaza, with over 1 million people living in makeshift tents in the southern city of Rafah.

Adele Cordell, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, emphasized the urgent need to protect the rights and interests of children affected by the conflict, many of whom have been killed, injured, and displaced. She called on the international community to increase humanitarian aid and support to the Gaza Strip.

