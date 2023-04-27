It is now a gold rush in the US. All hi-tech giants bet on AI

NEW YORK – Tells the director of New York Times, Joe Kahn: “I was in our San Francisco newsroom a few days ago, and pretty much everyone uses artificial intelligence products. We have editors who over breakfast in the morning, instead of talking to their wives, start the day chatting with AI to exchange judgments on the ideas of their articles”. So Kahn puts his hands forward, adding: “I am absolutely in favor of experimenting in this area, but going slowly, because we don’t want to make mistakes.