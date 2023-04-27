Home » It is now a gold rush in the US. All hi-tech giants bet on AI
World

It is now a gold rush in the US. All hi-tech giants bet on AI

by admin
It is now a gold rush in the US. All hi-tech giants bet on AI

NEW YORK – Tells the director of New York Times, Joe Kahn: “I was in our San Francisco newsroom a few days ago, and pretty much everyone uses artificial intelligence products. We have editors who over breakfast in the morning, instead of talking to their wives, start the day chatting with AI to exchange judgments on the ideas of their articles”. So Kahn puts his hands forward, adding: “I am absolutely in favor of experimenting in this area, but going slowly, because we don’t want to make mistakes.

See also  Draghi alarm on climate: "The EU buys energy"

You may also like

“Xi never spoke to Putin about Ukrainian sovereignty”

Ukraine, breaking news. Russians dig trenches to stop...

In the footsteps of the Dutch in Mauritius...

Darko Lazić’s son Aleksej came to visit him...

Gershon Jabusele injured Dante Exum | Sport

11-year-old boy hit and killed by a car...

his escape in his pajamas risked bringing down...

Bethesda announces a launch party for Redfall in...

Water drilling: a solution or a problem? –...

The May issue of Mondo Sonoro (2023) is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy