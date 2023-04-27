Home » The final of the Coppa Italia will be Fiorentina-Inter
Sports

by admin
The final of the Coppa Italia will be Fiorentina-Inter

Fiorentina drew 0-0 against Cremonese in the semi-final second leg of the Coppa Italia and thanks to the 2-0 victory obtained in the first leg they qualified for the final, which will be played on May 24 in Rome against Inter. It will be the eleventh Coppa Italia final for Fiorentina. The last one he played in 2014 while the last victory dates back to 2001.

In addition to the Coppa Italia, Fiorentina are still in the running to win the Conference League, the third tournament in European football. In the semifinals he will play against Basel. If he wins at least one of these two tournaments, he will automatically qualify for the next edition of the Europa League.

