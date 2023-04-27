Aída Victoria Merlano’s response to Karen Sevillano

It is no secret to anyone that Rápida Victoria Merlano is one of the content creators that causes the most stir on social networks, not only due to situations related to the situation of her mother, the former senator who recently returned to the country, but also for being very direct and confrontational with his followers about what he feels and thinks.

Recently, the woman from Barranquilla decided to appear on her social networks to “comb” another influencer who uploaded a video to her Tik Tok platforms talking about the relationships she has had with celebrities such as Yeferson Cossio, Naldy or Westcol, after she was criticized for the promotional video for the new song by Andy Rivera in which Merlano is the protagonist.

In this way, Aída Victoria decided to appear on her social networks to defend herself against the attacks of Karen Sevillano, with whom she apparently has not had a good relationship for a long time.

Aída Victoria Merlano answers Karen Sevillano after Tik Tok

“Everyone has the right to express their opinion on viral and controversial issues, for a reason we are public figures, but it is one thing to express an opinion on a subject and another to hide a personal attack behind humble opinion,” the coastal influencer began by placing part of the Tik Tok de Sevillano where he says that part of Merlano’s controversies had to do with the men with whom he had had a sentimental relationship.

Given this, Aida decided to let her and the rest of her followers know that part of her fame came from the scandal she went through due to her mother’s legal problems and not because of the men she was or was not with:

“I became famous because my mom flew out of jail, they almost put me in, I have a lot of legal scandals in jail but you decided that most of my scandals are love affairs… and then you start your video like the sororo woman you are attacking me for my sexual morality”, he replied.

It should be noted that Karen Sevillano was referring to the most recent Merlano scandal on account of some Instagram stories uploaded by Andy Rivera, Lina Tejeiro’s ex in which “they seemed very close”, causing many negative comments for the Barranquilla woman who was labeled a bad friend for having this kind of trust with the ex-boyfriend of one of her great friends.

However, Aída herself decided to “illustrate” Karen and reveal why she had ended up being the protagonist of Rivera’s latest music video:

With screenshots, videos and voice notes, the Barranquilla woman showed that the person who had written to her to be part of the video clip had been Jhonny Rivera, since he was not only Andy’s father but also one of his great friends since Sevillano had indicated that he It seemed very wrong that she “had that kind of closeness” with her friend’s ex.

Aída Victoria and Lina Tejeiro are not friends

Regarding this, Merlano said that he had not seen Lina for more than eight months and that in fact in an interview that they had done with Lina Tejeiro, she had said that she did not consider Aída Victoria as a close friend, because in reality she did not know each other. they knew so much

Finally, Aída reminded Sevillano that she was not the best person to talk about morality and left a couple more messages for the influencer to question her way of being and the way of criticizing people.