According to ‘Westcol’ on his channel, avoided talking about it given the commentsaccording to him, unfounded around Aida Victoria Merlano, where it was claimed that the Barranquillera accepted the relationship in order to benefit from the popularity of the ‘streamer’. “Answering these things is difficult, because I don’t want people who don’t understand anything to attack Aida, because they think and speak without knowing (…) that makes me very angry because she was very good to me, gave me more than I gave her” assured the country.

Finally, the ‘streamer’ said that the relationship had ended due to the times of each one and the commitments that occupied the agendas of both, which ended up affecting the relationship. “It was a decision we made, not because we couldn’t take it anymore, but because we started talking at a time when we were both at a ‘peak’ so it was very difficult to match times”.

Shakira received a surprising message from Paquita la del Barrio

In the last few hours Paquita from the neighborhood (75) He published a video on his social networks addressing ShakiraColombian singer who, together with Shavinghe dedicated a ‘tiradera’ to Gerard Piquéher ex-husband, with whom she has two children.

The Mexican woman told her that she supports her because she is a woman and pointed out that Your children are the motivation that you must persist above all problems.

Paquita la del Barrio told her that she has been composing songs for years, not only based on her experiences, but also on the testimonies of people who seek her to vent their pain.

“Don’t beat me up. Give it a go. You have someone to live for, just like me. What keeps us standing in the family, your children,” he said.