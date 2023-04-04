There is no doubt that Amaranta Hank She is one of the most famous adult content creators in the country, a position she has achieved after several years of working in the porn industry.

The famous recently released a list of men who have flirted with her in the past, including the boyfriend of one of the most controversial figures in the world of entertainment: Marbelle.

What happened between Amaranta Hank and Marbelle’s boyfriend?

According to Amaranta, Sebastián Salazar, the man with whom the interpreter of ‘Addicted to Pain’ had looked for her on several occasions before formalizing her relationship with Marbelle.

This information, which was mentioned by the porn actress in the middle of an interview, was revealed after the program’s hosts asked her if she had ever dated or had a romantic relationship with a soccer player, to which she replied yes, exposing the former player. of Santa Fe.

Hank confessed that Salazar had flirted with him at the same time that he did it with the artist from Valle del Cauca.

“Marbelle’s boyfriend did throw the dogs at me, I think that while he threw the dogs at Marbelle, at the same time… He talked to me and then Marbelle’s boyfriend. And me: what time? If he talked to me”he counted jokingly.

The list of soccer players who have sought Amaranta Hank

Although this was not all, because the writer also stressed that she had a “list of soccer players” who have tried her, however, although the interviewers tried to get more information from her, the famous woman remained silent and did not name names.