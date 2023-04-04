The semi-final first leg between Juventus and Inter at the Stadium sees the Nerazzurri need to relaunch after three defeats in a row

This is how the Italian derby is proposed again. The first round in the league on 19 March ended with a victory for Juventus at the San Siro. Now the Nerazzurri coach has chosen to give the group a few more hours away from the Pinetina or yet another hotel. He was a high-level player and knows well that certain moments of difficulty can be overcome more easily with one family evening rather than yet another retreato.

For his part, Massimiliano Allegri is confident for tonight’s match, after the success of Saturday 1 April against Verona in the league (1-0): Right now the number one danger comes from us given all the compliments we are receiving around . Balance must reign supreme, especially at Continassa. I hate those who get carried away by easy enthusiasm or fall into depression. No result should move us mentally, neither positive nor negative. It will always be Juve-Inter, a great match. We will try to create the conditions to reach the final. But we need to straighten our antennas. We face a technically and physically strong team, which comes from several defeats. We’ll have to be even more careful, said the Juventus coach. And again: In Juve-Inter there are always episodes, it was like this last year here and also in the final of the Italian Cup. Maybe there will be episodes again this time, although I hope not. There will be a very good referee like Massa, but Chiffi also conducted well in Milan.