It may still take 3 months to clean up the site of the “poison train” in the United States. More than 25 million liters of sewage and 5,400 tons of contaminated soil have been transferred

The scene of the “poisonous train” derailment accident in Ohio, USA (data map)

Overseas Network, March 18. According to a report by WTOV TV station under Fox News on March 18, the cleanup of the scene of the “poison train” accident in Ohio, USA is still in progress and may take another three months to complete.

US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Reagan said on the 17th that the cleanup work may be completed within three months, but it may also take longer, depending on severe weather or changes in site conditions. As of the 16th, nearly half of the work of removing contaminated soil under the railway tracks has been completed. 6.8 million gallons (approximately 25.74 million liters) of sewage and more than 5,400 tons of contaminated soil have been transferred to designated facilities.

On the evening of February 3, a Norfolk Southern Company freight train derailed while passing through the town of East Palestine, Ohio. 11 of the 20 carriages carrying dangerous goods derailed, and 5 of them contained vinyl chloride. The accident forced the evacuation of half of the East Palestine town. Some residents reported symptoms such as rashes and difficulty breathing. (Li Fang from Overseas Network)