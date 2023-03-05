Home World It starts again with Verstappen dominating, Leclerc’s Ferrari stops: he was second
It starts again with Verstappen dominating, Leclerc’s Ferrari stops: he was second

It starts again with Verstappen dominating, Leclerc’s Ferrari stops: he was second

Max Verstappen picks up where he left off: winning and opening the 2023 season of the Formula 1 World Championship in the best possible way. The Flying Dutchman dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix and everyone behind him chasing the…

