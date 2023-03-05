Four young people, one of whom is a minor, arrested for robbery. It happened on the afternoon of Friday 3 March on the line train Trenord S13 between Pavia and Milan. Details of the incident have not yet been disclosed by law enforcement. It is known that the police were called by the passengers and that the convoy had to stop the journey in the middle of the Pavese countryside, then reach the station of Chartreusein the municipality of Giussagowhere the ambulance then rescued a 32-year-old man who was slightly injured.

From an initial reconstruction of what happened, it would seem that the wounded man had scolded a group of boys for staying smoking on board the train. In response it would have been assaultedhowever reporting minor consequences (in green code the transport of the injured person by ambulance), but also robbedperhaps from the cell phone, probably torn to prevent it from sounding the alarm.

The fact is that railway police personnel and the carabinieri intervened on the spot, who hypothesized the responsibility of four young peoplethree adults and one still a minor, who have therefore been arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of robbery, in addition to being charged with other crimes (bodily harm and interruption of public service).

The allegations are still being examined by the competent judicial authorities, the ordinary Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Pavia for the three adults and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Juvenile Court of Milano for the minor involved.