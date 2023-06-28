it was the song of records

Annalisa is one of the most popular Italian singers at the moment. In fact, the Ligurian singer seems to be the queen of singles and hits which, immediately after their release, climb the charts and obtain recognition after recognition. However, there would be a background on one of the most popular songs launched by Annalisa: Amadeus he would have discarded him in the list of big names that he brought to the stage of the last one San Remo conduit.

Annalisa gets married on Saturday 1 July, the mystery of the church of Tellaro: «It’s not booked and it’s late now». And a top secret backstory appears

Annalisa marries Francesco Muglia, the (secret) wedding on July 1 in Tellaro: all the wedding details

The song of Annalisa which, as reported by the portal The Pipol, Amadeus would not have wanted in the race to last San RemoAnd “Beautiful”, a song that in a very short time went platinum three times and sold over 300,000 copies. The conductor, at the time of choosing the songs, would not have been entirely convinced of the single, thus preferring others. Annalisahowever, she consoled herself very well anyway, given that her song has depopulated sui social and above all on the viral trends of TikTok. Although the singer failed to get on theAristonall the Italians have memorized his hit.

Annalisa and the success of Disco Paradise

Not only “Beautiful”, Annalisa is, together with Fedez and garlic Article 31within all the most important playlists ofItalia with the song “Disco Paradise” which seems to have become one of the summer hits.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

