This time, at least, he was spared that “bastards” which cost him a trial. As much as possible, however, Roberto Saviano he did even worse: he accused the prime minister Melons and the ministers Salvini and Piantedosi to have direct responsibilities in the tragedy of the sea that took place off the coast of Crotone. Those migrants overwhelmed by the waves, the anti-mafia writer has ideally hurled them against the government, guilty of having introduced measures to regulate the activities of Ong. Those measures, which have always been harshly contested by the author of Gomorrahhave become – according to his questionable reasoning – the reason for the misfortune, caused by the criminal wickedness of the smugglers.

Saviano’s (false) accusations

“Giorgia Meloni, Matthew SalviniMatteo Piantedosi, you have been butter to stop the NGOs, to make the stretch of sea in front of the coasts of Crotone unguarded. The NGOs would have saved the shipwrecked whose lifeless bodies are being returned to us today by the sea. The NGOs, which you stopped, would have prevented the tragedy“, Saviano wrote on social media, naming the prime minister and two government officials refutable reasoning, however instrumental and fallacious in the arguments. Unfortunately, in fact, the tragedies of the sea took place even before the decree, poorly tolerated by the writer from Campania. The connection between the two circumstances is therefore completely aleatory. And, in this specific case, it should also be remembered that NGOs do not usually operate in that stretch of sea. A fortiori, the reconstruction of Saviano is therefore to be considered based on one fake news. And the thesis according to which – in general – without NGOs the seas would have been left without rescue operators (the Italian authorities, in fact, continue their work of monitoring and assistance) is equally contestable.

Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini, Matteo Piantedosi it was you who stopped the NGOs, who made the stretch of sea facing the coasts of #Crotone unguarded. The NGOs would have saved the shipwrecked whose bodies are being returned to us today by the sea. The NGOs would have prevented the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/S3cWPkhwIe — Roberto Saviano (@robertosaviano) February 27, 2023

The exploited tragedy

“Four days ago, the xenophobic far-right government, led by Giorgia Meloni, stopped the ship Geo Barents of the NGO MSF, preventing it from bringing relief to migrants at sea“, Saviano also added, who in the past few hours had already defined a “infamy” il “hypocritical condolences” expressed by the government for the tragedy of Crotone. As if the pain for broken lives were the prerogative of those who would like uncontrolled immigration (always at the expense of our country). Meanwhile, according to rumors gathered in judicial circles, two other alleged smugglers they would have been stopped by the Italian authorities, together with a Turkish citizen identified in the past few hours with the same accusation. In Saviano’s indignant message, however, human traffickers were not mentioned among those responsible for the tragic shipwreck.

“Salvini and Meloni talk about speculation, they do it because they are aware of being cruel and inhuman to collect votes born of fear and the manipulation of information“, Saviano had also accused, always mistaking his own opinions for the truth. In the same hours Elly Schlein attacked the government, dragging the drama of the sea into the arena of political confrontation.