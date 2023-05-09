ITABUS / Italo completes the acquisition and integration of the transport company – Mobility

The Board of Directors of Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori met three days ago, under the chairmanship of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, which approved the acquisition and consequent industrial integration of Itabus. Itabus is the private long-distance road passenger transport company, operational since the end of May 2021.

The well-known company, specialized in road transport, connects Italy, including Sicily, with 100 MAN buses and, after only two years of activity and despite the restrictions of the pandemic period, has already exceeded 2 million travellers. With the birth of Itabus, a quality service was introduced in Italy in the rubber sector, with latest generation buses equipped with free 4/5G wi-fi, toilets and vending machines for snacks and drinks. Half-decker (74 seats each) with 2 travel environments (Comfort+ and Top). Both day and night services connect large cities, infrastructural hubs such as airports, stations and ports, but also small towns and villages with a strong tourist vocation.

The Italo – Itabus integration will give life to a group capable of developing an efficient integrated mobility service which, thanks to the synergies that will be realised, will increase the coverage perimeter of the entire national territory, including the south: Sicily, Puglia and Campania will be the first three regions to leave and will become the model of this interconnection and its advantages for travellers. A 24-hour active service, to which will be added the efficient and effective chartering offer, to meet the needs of schools, sports clubs, tourist groups and all kinds of public and private communities. Furthermore, the two companies share and believe in the same values, first of all care and attention to the customer, but also sustainability.