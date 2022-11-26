An Italian woman was arrested yesterday in Istanbul while she was participating in the demonstration, banned by the prefecture, to celebrate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The activists of the Mor Dayanisma association denounce it on Instagram. “Two women, from Azerbaijan and Italy, are still detained and could be expelled,” reads an Instagram post from the association which denounced a “violent police repression” against protesters and dozens of arrests. There are currently no other confirmations of the arrest of the compatriot.