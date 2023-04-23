“Italians are all well, embassy collection point” – Corriere TV

The Foreign Minister: “EU requests help to keep citizens safe”

(LaPresse) Our compatriots were all contacted, even during the night, by the ministry’s crisis unit, they were called one by one and they are all fine”. Antonio Tajani, regarding the situation in Sudan speaking on the sidelines of the Salone del Mobile in Milan. “Our embassy will be the meeting point – Tajani explained to journalists – after which we will make sure we can secure them”. “Our armed forces, the Air Force, the inter-force departments – concluded the number one of the Farnesina – are fully operational, it will be up to them to guarantee maximum security and protect our fellow citizens. I hope that everything can be done in a short time, we are working with the local authorities to get all the necessary permits”. “Our crisis unit also works in contact with that of the European Union. I also spoke to Josep Borrell who asked for support from Italy to secure other European citizens as well and Rome will do its part”, concluded Tajani. (LaPresse)