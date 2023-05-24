Italian’s Fiorentina beat at the Olimpico

by palermolive.it – ​​11 minutes ago

Inzaghi’s Inter put their ninth Coppa Italia on the bulletin board, as well as the first trophy of the season. At the Olimpico in Rome, the Nerazzurri got the better of Fiorentina, deluded by Nico Gonzalez’s initial goal, after just 3 minutes of play. The signing on the Milanese success is by Lautaro Martinez, author of the brace…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Coppa Italia, Inter celebrates: Italian’s Fiorentina beaten at the Olimpico appeared 11 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».