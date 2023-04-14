Home World Italtel formalizes the acquisition of the headquarters by Highthel Towers
World

Italtel formalizes the acquisition of the headquarters by Highthel Towers

by admin
Italtel formalizes the acquisition of the headquarters by Highthel Towers

by palermotoday.it – ​​19 seconds ago

Today the signing for the acquisition of the “Marisa Bellisario” industrial complex in Carini by Hightel Towers, chaired by the manager Gaetano Buglisi. A step awaited by the unions, which in recent days have expressed their concerns about the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Italtel, formalized the acquisition of the headquarters by Highthel Towers appeared 19 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Japan's aviation parts production value drops 42% compared to before the epidemic, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries suffers from the negative impact of Boeing

You may also like

The French Constitutional Court has approved much of...

France, High Court promotes pension reform at 64...

The CCP set up a no-fly zone during...

Tunisia, clashes between protesters and police in Hafouz...

Holland, green light to euthanasia for incurable children...

Racist chants towards Lukaku, OFFICIAL: the disqualification of...

France, approval of the Constitutional Court to the...

US media: The number of orphans in the...

30s40s50s, review of his album Piloto (2023)

Juniors of KK Igoke in the finals of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy