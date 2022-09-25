[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, September 25, 2022]Italy is about to hold elections, and the right-wing leader Meloni, who is expected to become the country’s first female prime minister, told the media that if elected, it will strengthen cooperation with Taiwan.

Italy will hold general elections on September 25. The right-wing Italian Brotherhood Party, led by Giorgia Meloni, leads other parties in support. Meloni is expected to become Italy’s first female prime minister.

The latest poll results show that the support of the center-right coalition consisting of the Italian Brotherhood, the League and Forza Italia is about 47%, and the support of the center-left coalition led by the Democratic Party is about 28%.

Meloni said that if she can lead the new government, she will promote more bilateral cooperation between Italy and Taiwan. She told the media last month that if elected, she would not participate in the CCP-led Belt and Road Initiative.

In July this year, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi submitted his resignation to President Mattarella twice. Since then, Mattarella announced the dissolution of parliament and held early parliamentary elections. Draghi is still the caretaker prime minister.

At present, promoting economic recovery is the country’s top priority. Italy’s public debt has surpassed more than half of its gross domestic product for two consecutive years after the outbreak of the CCP virus. Combined with rising raw material prices, high inflation and energy shortages this year, the Italian economy has suffered multiple blows.

