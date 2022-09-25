Journalist since 2014, I mainly deal with geopolitical analysis and foreign policy. I play electric guitar and I love rock and metal.











12











A measles outbreak has killed more than 700 children and infected thousands of adults across Zimbabwe. As of September 6, the country’s Ministry of Health and Childhood reported more than 6,500 cases and 704 deaths.

Epidemia in Africa

Immunization has declined significantly in Zimbabwe, the New York Times reported during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The measles epidemic has multiple causes. Parents have stayed away from health centers, while school closures and long lockdowns have wrecked them awareness campaigns.

The WHO alarm

In July, the World Health Organization and Unicef ​​warned that millions of children, especially in the poorest countries, they had missed some or all of their childhood vaccinations due to the pandemic emergency caused by Covid-19, armed conflicts and other obstacles.

UN agencies called the situation today the largest setback in routine immunization in 30 years and explained that, combined with rapidly increasing rates of malnutritionthe lives of millions of children are in danger.

Collapsing health care system

Vaccination coverage in Zimbabwe was already declining before the pandemic, due to a decade-long political and economic crisis that destroyed the public health system.

Photo source: ANSA

A UNICEF center in Zimbabwe

Il Zimbabwe health system it is desperately understaffed. Healthcare workers have moved to neighboring South Africa or high-income countries for jobs where they earn much higher salaries than Zimbabwe’s more than modest wages.

Twenty-five years ago, Zimbabwe had one of the highest vaccination coverage rates in sub-Saharan Africabut vaccine skepticism has increased, amplified by influential churches discouraging immunization and urging members to rely on prayerexplains the New York Times.

Maybe you might be interested Measles, boom in cases: the causes, symptoms and what are the health risks Because the cases of measles in the world are increasing and the risks run by those who contract it

A drama within the drama for the African country, which now has to deal with a devastating measles outbreak.



<br />

